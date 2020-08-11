Governor Andrew Cuomo today urged New Yorkers statewide to take precautions as a significant portion of the state is expected to experience potentially dangerous heat conditions extending through Wednesday.
Heat index values ranging from the low-90s to 100 degrees are expected in the New York City, Long Island, Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions, as well as portions of the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Central New York Regions. New Yorkers should monitor local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information.
“With a new wave of extreme heat set to impact New York, I am urging everyone to take all precautions necessary for keeping you and your families safe,” Cuomo said. “This type of heat is especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. I encourage everyone to limit outdoor activity and if you’re looking to stay cool at beaches and pools, please remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing.”
This period of hot weather will result in an increased risk of heat stress and heat-related illness. People who are susceptible to heat related illnesses — including young children, the elderly, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work, and those who have respiratory diseases such as asthma — should take necessary steps to stay cool as temperatures rise.
The National Weather Service has issued several heat advisories which cover most of the state. Advisories are issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.
The New York State Department of Public Service will be monitoring electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise. If necessary, DPS will activate the Peak Load Reduction Program for all New York State agencies. In addition, the New York Independent System Operator will activate their voluntary Emergency Response Demand Program to curtail load as necessary.
State Parks beaches and pools also remain open. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, density reductions of 50% of total capacity are in place. Prior to making a trip, potential visitors should check https://parks.ny.gov/ for capacity alerts and closure announcements. Park status updates are also available on the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
Heat Tips
Be Prepared: Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the sun’s peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exercise and activity should be done in the early morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Drink plenty of water and non-caffeinated beverages.
Stay out of the sun and try to cool off in an air conditioned building for a few hours during the hottest part of the day. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning
If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.
Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minute.
Make an effort to check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs. Make sure there is enough food and water for pets.
Know the Signs of Heat Related Illness: Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially fatal. Call 911 if you or someone you know shows signs or symptoms of heat illness, including: headache, light headedness, muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting.