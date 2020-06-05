The final full moon of spring — the Strawberry Moon — rises in the night sky today. Also known as the Mead Moon or Honey Moon it will be worth gazing skyward for through early Sunday morning.
“This name originated with Algonquin tribes in eastern North America who knew it as a signal to gather the ripening fruit of wild strawberries,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Other names for this moon include the Hot Moon, Hoe Moon and Planting Moon.
June’s full moon will reach peak at 3:12 p.m. today but will also appear full on Saturday, and even into the morning on Sunday. This means that in Upstate New York, you won’t be able to view it at 100 percent full. In Australia, Asia, Europe and Africa, it will appear as a penumbral lunar eclipse.
The weather appears to give a decent chance for us to glimpse the full moon — a chance of rain is in the forecast for today but tonight should be partly cloudy. Saturday, meanwhile, is expected to be mostly clear.
There are 13 full moons, including 2 supermoons and a blue moon throughout the year in 2020. The next full moon, July’s Buck Moon or Thunder Moon, happens on July 5.
