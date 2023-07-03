July’s full moon rises after sunset today, the evening before the Fourth of July, and it will be bigger and brighter than average.
July’s full moon — most often called the Buck Moon in the Northeast — orbits closer to Earth than many of the other full moons this year, making one of the four supermoons of 2023, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. At its nearest point, the Buck Moon will be 224,895.4 miles from Earth, which means that August’s Blue Moon will be the only supermoon that is closer to our planet this year.
While a supermoon is technically bigger and brighter than a regular full moon, it only appears about 7% larger — which can be an imperceptible difference to the human eye, depending on other conditions.
As for the name, Buck Moon, the Almanac explains that full moon names come from a number of sources, including Native American, Colonial American and European. The full moon in July is called the Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer are in full-growth mode at this time.
Several other names for this month’s moon also reference animals, including Feather Moulting Moon (Cree) and Salmon Moon, a Tlingit term indicating when fish returned to the area and were ready to be harvested.
Plants are also featured prominently in July’s Moon names. The Almanac states some of its writers’ favorites are Berry Moon (Anishinaabe), Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe (Dakota), Month of the Ripe Corn Moon (Cherokee) and Raspberry Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe).
Thunder Moon (Western Abenaki) and Halfway Summer Moon (Anishinaabe) are alternative variants that refer to the stormy weather and summer season.
DUE TO THE JULY 4TH HOLIDAY, Canticle Farm notes that its market day has been pushed to Wednesday. Hours for the market at 3809 Old State Road in Allegany are noon to 6 p.m.