John Irving, of the local company that bears his name, is a financial planning services agency that has been a member of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce since his business has been operating — more than 20 years.
John is also no stranger to the Chamber events as a corporate sponsor — this year, in addition to being a shirt sponsor of the Gus Macker Basketball event, he took on the presenting sponsor role of this year’s Chamber Clambake.
The clambake is set for today at Lincoln Park, from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the Old Library Restaurant as the caterer. The Clambake Committee met at the park this week to go over logistics with the Old Library.
Tickets are for Chamber members and guests at $65 per person until the event. Non-GOACC members can purchase tickets at the cost of $75. Tickets admit you into a wonderful food event including raw clams, steamed clams, clam chowders, clams casino and non-seafood such as beef on weck, Italian sausage, hot dogs and hamburgers.
Meme Yanetsko, GOACC COO, says, “Our events maintain an excellent level of quality and maintaining prices/costs due to sponsorships such as John’s company is providing. In addition to individual event sponsorships, the Chamber has 45 corporate sponsors (which John is also a part of) that overall sponsor all of our events and activities.”
The ticket count was expected to cap at 400 for the clambake. In addition to Gus Macker, the Chamber’s next event is the Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K Run/2.1-Mile Walk on June 23. For more information on upcoming Chamber events, contact the Chamber at 372-4433 or events@oleanny.com.