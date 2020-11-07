November is Model Train Month at the Salamanca Rail Museum.
On Saturdays, today and Nov. 14 and 21, from noon to 4 p.m., the museum is celebrating the fascinating hobby of model trains.
The Twin Tier Model Railroaders group will have its modular layout set up and operating in the museum’s passenger waiting room. JL Innovative Design, Durango Express and Railroad Express Miniatures, all of which have recently moved from Minnesota to Western New York, will have samples of their work available for purchase.
Outdoor cars will be open to the public if there are enough volunteers to keep up with the cleaning required by state COVID-19 guidelines.
Additionally, Wanderer Hut, the food truck and catering service in Salamanca, will be set up on the grounds.
Admission is $5 for adults, with children under 12 free with a paying adult. With a purchased and punched ticket, visitors will get 20% off any menu item at Wanderer Hut, whether it is used on the days of the event or at its other locations.
All proceeds will go to the acquisition of a burro crane from the Rochester and Genesee Valley Railroad Museum, which is located in Industry.
To volunteer at this event, please leave a message at the museum, 945-3133.
The Salamanca Rail Museum, located at 170 N. Main St., will continue to be open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.
IN HONOR OF VETERANS, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York residents and non-residents can fish for free without a license on Veterans Day, which is Wednesday.
Legislation signed by the governor in 2015 allowed an increase in the number of authorized statewide free fishing days — every year since, Veterans Day has been designated for free fishing.
Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a fishing license is waived, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.
Normally, anyone 16 years of age and older must have a current license to fish in New York. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.
More information on purchasing a fishing license can be found on DEC’s website.