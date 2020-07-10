Yes, it’s been hot in the Olean and surrounding area the past few days, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. It hit 90 Thursday and it’s possible to reach 90 today.
But record hot, like other parts of Upstate New York? Nope, not quite.
Consulting record temperatures provided by the Olean city water filtration plant, we have to get well into the 90s to claim record territory for early July days.
The following are the record temperatures for July 1-9 in the city: July 1, 99 in 1945; July 2, 94 in 1963; July 3, 94 in 1966; July 4, 93 in 1944 and 1966; July 5, 100 in 1955; July 6, 98 in 1955 and 1988; July 7, 98 in 1988; July 8, 98 in 1955 and 1988; and July 9, 97 in (you guessed it) 1988.
Clearly, that July 1988 was a scorcher, followed closely by 1955.
Meanwhile, the Greater Buffalo area has reached record-heat territory in the past couple days, while Central New York is also close to “ringing the bell” for new temperature marks.
The temperature in Syracuse passed 90 degrees Thursday, making it the sixth straight day of 90+ temperatures. The city is two days away from possibly tying the record for the most 90+ days in a row — the record, eight days, was set in 1973.
Relief — and maybe some rain — appears to be on the way. Highs in the upper 70s and at least a 50% chance of rain are in the forecast for the weekend.