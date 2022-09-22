FeedMore WNY is joining Feeding America to raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity and inspire action during Hunger Action Month this September — culminating with Hunger Action Day on Friday.
FeedMore WNY helps provide food at more than 30 network food pantries in Cattaraugus County, as well as numerous sites in Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
In Olean, the Olean Food Pantry, Inc. has a standing need for volunteers to help deliver food to shut-ins and work its Monday hours (noon to 4:30 p.m.) or Friday hours (9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at 8 Leo Moss Drive. Contact the food pantry at oleanfoodpantry@yahoo.com.
Loaves and Fishes is located at Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave., with hours on Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call (716) 373-6800. There’s also the Salvation Army at 310 E. State St., (716) 372-6740, and The Warming House, operated by St. Bonaventure University student volunteers, at 164 N. Union St., (716) 372-2805.
Of course, donations of food and money are always appreciated. The FeedMore WNY website includes a locator for food banks throughout the region.
This is the 15th year Feeding America, of which FeedMore WNY is affiliated, has organized the annual call to action. This year’s campaign highlights “the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other basic needs.”
Tara. A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, says one in eight people in its four-county service area live with food insecurity.
“Being food insecure means you do not have consistent access to enough food for a healthy and active lifestyle,” she says. “According to Feeding America’s annual Map the Meal Gap study, food insecurity is 25% higher here than the state average. An estimated 164,830 people, 12.4% of our service area, are food insecure.
“Among children, the percentage is even worse and the food insecurity can have life-long consequences for them,” Ellis adds.
Local and Cattaraugus County residents can get involved and help provide food security by:
• Volunteering with FeedMore WNY to deliver meals to homebound neighbors.
• Organizing a food drive in your neighborhood or workplace to collect donations.
• Raise awareness about the efforts to prevent hunger by wearing orange for Hunger Action Day on Friday.
“FeedMore WNY cannot do this alone,” Ellis says. “We rely on strong partner agencies and the help of thousands of volunteers to make a difference for our neighbors living with food insecurity and more help is always needed.”
For more information, visit www.feedmorewny.org/volunteer or call (716) 822-2002.