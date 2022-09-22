Hunger Action Month

FeedMore WNY is joining Feeding America to raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity and inspire action during Hunger Action Month this September — culminating with Hunger Action Day on Friday.

FeedMore WNY helps provide food at more than 30 network food pantries in Cattaraugus County, as well as numerous sites in Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social