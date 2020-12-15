The Grinch repents of his mean, anti-Christmas ways in Dr. Seuss’s beloved tale, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” as he wins the hearts of Whoville.
Well, the Grinch is a winner again — in the Greater Olean area this time. Woodside Tavern on the Green won the inaugural Holidays in a Glass Contest with its seasonal drink, The Grinch.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce held the friendly competetion between area cafes, bars and resturaunts with the contest.
“Seven member restaurants turned in entries that could even warm the Grinch’s cold heart,” says Erica Dreher, GOACC’s member services manager. “It’s funny that the drink Grinch won the contest.”
Rebecca Arnold, manager at the Woodside Tavern, says, “We just had to be involved with the contest. The ingredients of The Grinch are peach schnapps, rum, OJ, Sierra Mist, blue curacao and a cherry. When mixed together, the drink turns the shade of the Grinch.”
Participating establishments included Village Green, presenting its Cocoa and Chill; La Dolce Vita, with Christmas in a Cup; Kopper Keg and the Snow Globe White Hot Chocolate; Beef N Barrel, featuring its Tom and Jerry; Talty’s with both Café Milis and Irish Noggin; and The Old Library gifting their White Chocolate Peppermint Martini.
Many are still serving these holiday drinks through the season, Dreher says.
How was the winner determined? The business with the most drinks sold won the trophy and bragging rights until next year. The competition was heated (as are some of these drinks!) as well, with Woodside selling 58; Old Library Restaurant, 53; Beef N Barrel, 49; Village Green, 39; and Kopper Keg, 12.
The trophy is a 7-inch high glass of milk with a gingerbread man cookie sticking in the glass — the trophy best suited the contest as it was the holiday drink in a glass.
Woodside, as the winner, also had $200 in Shop Olean Gift Certificates donated to the area Toys for Tots program in its name.
“Chris (DiCerbo) and I each month have done fundraising and specials since COVID for the community,” says Arnold, “whether it was ‘food’raising or ‘fund’raising’. ... We are thankful for the programs like Toys for Tots and loved that we were able to win for them as well in this contest.”
Dreher says the contest was an idea of the Chamber’s intern, Sarah Blovsky. The main idea behind it was to encourage the Olean area residents and visitors to drink local and treat themselves to a much-needed “cup of cheer.”