The local hospitals feted their employees after a rough year during National Hospital Week.
Earlier this week, employees at Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital enjoyed cookouts this week in celebration of the week, Upper Allegheny Health System officials reported. Members of the management team served up hot dogs, hamburgers and sides to staff at both sites.
The Times Herald salutes those professionals at the hospital who helped save many lives during the pandemic — serving on the front lines for more than a year.
A patient who made it through a severe case of COVID-19 thanks to the staff at OGH and the grace of God recently spoke with the Rev. Vickie Hedlund, head of pastoral care at the hospital — who wrote down the experience for this week’s Religion Page column. To read on, see page A-7.
LOOKING TOWARD WARMER WEATHER, the state got good news on Thursday with average summer electric prices expected this summer, the state Public Service Commission reported. Officials added that the electric grid and utilities are ready for the increased summer demand from air conditioners, fans and other uses.
“New York continues to be in a relatively low commodity price environment compared to where prices were several years ago, and that is expected to continue throughout the summer,” said Commission Chair John Howard. “While market energy prices are expected to be higher than last year, because of an expected increase in generator fuel costs as well as the changes in capacity prices and obligations, residential customers in certain regions may experience higher commodity bills this summer than last.”
The commission reported that efforts to bolster the grid and to reduce consumption with energy efficiency standards have helped lower the peak loads on the system.
In the summer of 2013, New York State set an actual record peak load of 33,955 MW. Peak load this summer is forecast to be 32,327 MWs, slightly higher than last year’s forecasted peak of 32,296 MWs — the 2020 actual peak was 30,660 MW.
Thanks to energy efficiency and system improvements, the current peak forecast for 2026 is about 2,000 MW less than its 2016 forecast. By 2031, the combined effect of the energy efficiency and demand reduction programs is projected to help lower the peak demand by over 6,000 MWs.
For comparison, a 2,000 MW decrease in peak demand is the equivalent of the electricity generated by several large power plants — enough to supply approximately 1.75 million average-size homes.
RESIDENTS SHOULD be on alert for price gouging for gasoline, state authorities recommended Thursday.
State Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert concerning potential gasoline price gouging following the interruption of a major fuel pipeline serving the eastern half of the United States — urging consumers to report dramatic gasoline price increases to the Office of the Attorney General for investigation. The current disruption to the fuel market occurred after computer hackers illegally hacked into the computer system that is used to control the Colonial Pipeline, which transports fuel to numerous locations along the eastern half of the U.S., including the New York City area. The hack caused a temporary shutdown of the pipeline. In response, numerous consumers on the East Coast have reportedly engaged in panic-buying of fuel, and some sellers appear to have increased their prices in an attempt to profit from the increased demand.
“As New Yorkers continue to suffer the economic impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the last thing their wallets can afford is the price gouging of fuel from those seeking to unconscionably take advantage of another crisis,” James said. “To be clear, the price gouging of fuel in New York state will not be tolerated for a moment. If our office sees profiteers take advantage of consumers by boosting prices to excess levels, we will not hesitate to take legal action. Last year, the state granted our office additional authority to stop those seeking to unlawfully profit off an emergency, so we will use every tool at our disposal to stop illegal actors and secure relief for consumers who have been overcharged for gasoline.”
New York law prohibits sellers of fuel and other vital and necessary goods from excessively increasing their prices during an abnormal market disruption, including disruptions caused by energy shortages. During such times, sellers may be allowed to increase prices to cover their own cost increases, but it is illegal for them to unconscionably raise prices simply to profit from increased consumer demand.