Temperatures above freezing during the day, warmer afternoon sun, the crust of snow releasing its grip — it all adds up to hints of spring that give hope the new season is closer.
Some of us even noticed a few green shoots as the earliest spring flowers poke tentatively from unfrozen ground.
The periods of rain forecast for today and Sunday and temperatures in the high 40s will go even further toward melting away the snow — let’s hope the wash isn’t too strong, creating the potential for flooding as rain runs off with melting snow.
The best scenario is these early signs of spring — rain and snowmelt — run gradually.
Yet it remains winter. Snow is in the forecast for Monday and the nights for several days to come will be well below freezing.
And tonight’s full moon, which isn’t likely to be visible because of the cloud cover, is most often called the Full Snow Moon.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us the names of full moons come from a number of origins, including Native American, Colonial American and European.
The explanation behind February’s full Moon name is fairly obvious: it’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February — as we in the Twin Tiers can attest this year. On average, February is the United States’ snowiest month, according to data from the National Weather Service.
But another theme of this month’s full moon is the scarcity of the time. As the Almanac notes, the Cherokee names of the February full moon are the Bony Moon and Hungry Moon, giving stark evidence to the fact that food was hard to come by.
Meanwhile, March arrives on Monday. The month is named for the Roman god of war, Mars. This was the time of year to resume military campaigns that had been interrupted by winter.
March was originally the first month of the year in the Roman calendar because of its association with the first day of spring. The vernal or March equinox — the first day of spring — falls during this month between the 19th and 21st.
This year it’s on 20th — exactly three weeks away.