Every year during the holidays, HomeCare & Hospice Foundation selects a new Tree of Life ornament to be purchased and engraved to an individuals’ liking.
Ceremonies are held throughout their service areas where names of lost loved ones are read, and ornaments are placed on trees. With the uncertainty of the year, staff at HomeCare & Hospice wanted to be sure they could “come together” to keep this tradition and to remember those who we have lost.
Through Facebook Live, hospice’s social work, spiritual care and advancement teams came together to show support during the holiday season to those who have lost a loved one. This year, the ceremony included a slideshow of pictures sent in by family members, the names of all lost loved ones that were submitted by family and friends were read and a veterans moment of silence was held.
“The 2020 Virtual Tree of Life Ceremony allowed us to reach more individuals than what we have reached previously, and it is always important for us to find ways to come together,” says HomeCare & Hospice’s Director of Organizational Advancement, Ink Young. “HomeCare & Hospice’s spiritual care and social work teams are wonderful and being able to connect with the families that we have served in the communities is always special, especially during the holidays.”
The ceremony can be viewed on the HomeCare & Hospice Facebook page as well as on their website at www.homecare-hospice.org/tree-of-life-2020/.
The 2020 Tree of Life ornament and angel ornaments are still available for purchase. To place an order, please visit www.homecare-hospice.org/tree-of-life-2020/ or call 372-2106.
HomeCare & Hospice, a non-profit United Way agency, provides specialized medical care and social/emotional support for patients and families coping with life-limiting illness in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. For more information and to connect with HomeCare & Hospice, please call (800) 719-7129 or visit www.homecare-hospice.org.