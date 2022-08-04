Two Hinsdale girls recently donated more than $250 worth of food, treats and other items to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County following a successful garage sale.
Angelina and Desirae Lamb, who will enter seventh and eighth grade, respectively, at Hinsdale Central School this fall, recently cleaned out their closets and toy boxes and held a sale last week.
With the option to save their $267 in profits or donate it, the Lambs decided to buy as many pet supplies as they could and take it all to the SPCA.
“They need it more than we do,” Angelina said.
On Wednesday, the Lambs went to Tractor Supply Co. and loaded up a cart with dog and cat treats, cat food, cat scratchers and more. Because they were buying so much and donating it all to the SPCA, Tractor Supply worked with the girls to give them a helpful discount.
Angelina and Desirae spent the days leading up to the sale going through their things and pricing them. They said they sold stuffed animals, dolls, purses, a keyboard, plastic bags with small toys, toy boxes, a large toy fox and a toy bear.
The Lambs were able to set up their garage sale along Route 16 just a few homes down the road from the SPCA.
After donating all the supplies, the girls also expressed interest in volunteering at the SPCA. Even though they aren’t old enough to walk the dogs yet, they were told they are welcome to go play with the cats.
In addition to the SPCA, Desirae volunteers at the food pantry, something Angelina plans to do now that she’s old enough.
