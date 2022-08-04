Hinsdale students donate garage sale proceeds to SPCA

Angelina Lamb (left) and Desirae Lamb (right) with an associate of Tractor Supply Co. in Olean after purchasing $267 worth of pet food, treats and other supplies to donate to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.

 Photo submitted

Two Hinsdale girls recently donated more than $250 worth of food, treats and other items to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County following a successful garage sale.

Angelina and Desirae Lamb, who will enter seventh and eighth grade, respectively, at Hinsdale Central School this fall, recently cleaned out their closets and toy boxes and held a sale last week.

