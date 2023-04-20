The Tri-County Arts Council recently named Julie Hamilton to its board.
Hamilton, of Ellicottville, is an enthusiastic lifelong supporter of all forms and expressions of art. Recently retired, she is honored and eager to share her time, and finance and marketing business experience to promote the mission of TCAC.
After graduating from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in Economics and Marketing, Hamilton split her time between raising a family and carving out a career in financial services and manufacturing industries. Prior to retirement, she held credit analyst and market specialist positions with a large multinational aluminum producer for the past 15 years.
She lives in Ellicottville with her husband, Blair, where they are passionate about skiing, mountain biking and just being outdoors — which is what drew them to the area full-time from Ohio several years ago.
The Hamiltons have three grown children, seven grandchildren, and a rescue dog and cat. In retirement, she plans to renew her interests in knitting, sewing, cooking and puzzling. Additionally, she is eager to be part of the dynamic dedicated TCAC board actively promoting arts appreciation across the Southern Tier.
The Tri-County Arts Council, located at 110 W. State St. in Olean, has updated its Artist Market and is open noon to 6pm Tuesday to Friday, and noon to 5pm Saturday.
The TCAC plays a pivotal role in supporting the arts in the Southern Tier Region. Its current gallery show, "Catching Fire,” features 11 artists from the Scott Creek Fire Place in Sheridan in the Peg Bothner Gallery. The show features all wood-fired pottery pieces, sized for gift giving or collecting.
THE NEED FOR blood remains high, reported the American Red Cross, with April designated as National Minority Health Month.
The Red Cross noted that having a diverse blood supply of all blood types is one way to ensure that all patients have access to compatible blood transfusions. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming local blood drives include:
- Friday: 1-6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East, Ellicottville.
- Monday: 1-6 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St.
- Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Nielsen Physical Education Center, 7286 - 7330 Campground Road, Houghton.
- Wednesday: Noon-5 p.m., Gowanda American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive.