Gus Macker officials from the organization’s headquarters in Belding, Michigan, have extended the deadline to sign up for the Olean 3-on-3 basketball tournament set for June 10-12.
The entry deadline for teams interested in this year’s tournament is Monday, May 30 — at 11:59 p.m. — for applications that are submitted online for internet entries. To register online, go to www.macker.com. The entry fee must accompany the team application and paid by credit card.
The entry fee for four-player teams is $148. Offline applications can be brought to the Chamber no later than 3 p.m. Friday to be sent up with the others that the office has collected. The Chamber anticipates having more than 160 teams and 6,000 spectators from a 100-mile radius to attend the three-day event — and organizers and Chamber officials see this as a great opportunity to showcase Olean.
To volunteer or for more information, call (716) 372-4433 or info@oleanny.com.
GASOLINE PRICES
Average gasoline prices in New York rose 17.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.90/g as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price for 87 octane increased to just under $4.80/g at most outlets in Olean last week.
Prices in New York were 71.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood $1.86/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stood at $5.518 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to start the week was $4.25/g while the highest was $6.58/g, a difference of $2.33/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g as of Monday. The national average is up 45.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.55/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.