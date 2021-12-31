New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration and looking forward with hope to the turning of the calendar to a new year.
But it can also be a time when mistakes — some with tragic consequences — are made concerning impaired driving.
AAA Western and Central New York encourages motorists to be extra vigilant this holiday season and to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly. AAA reminds partygoers to plan ahead with a designated driver.
More than 10,000 people are killed in alcohol-related traffic deaths every year. New Year’s Eve festivities can be tempting, and AAA urges drivers not to drink and drive.
Here are some of the ways in which drinking a 12-ounce beer over the course of one hour can affect a 150-pound adult:
After one drink, inhibitions are lowered. A person may be less critical of him or herself and others, and judgment begins to be affected. Coordination may also be affected. (BAC: 0.02-0.03 %).
After two drinks, reaction time will be slower. A person may appear relaxed and friendly. Reaction time begins to slow. (BAC: 0.04-0.05%).
After three drinks, judgment is not sound. A person will not think clearly and may do or say things that are rude or unreasonable, and reasoning is less reliable. Reaction time slows down. (BAC: 0.06-0.07%).
After four or more drinks ... well, hopefully, you get the idea.
There’s also a growing problem with drug impaired driving especially with recreational marijuana use in New York, AAA says.
“Marijuana, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications all lead to impairment and create dangerous, life-threatening situations on our roadways when users get behind the wheel,” says Anthony B. Spada, AAA Western and Central New York president and CEO. “AAA’s message to drivers: you cannot drive safely while you are impaired.”
Abstaining from alcohol and substances or having a safe ride home are two options that allow revelers to enjoy the holidays while being responsible. There’s also the simple fact that law enforcement officers in the local area and throughout the state will be on alert for impaired drivers.
It’s imperative that drivers take steps to stay off the road if they are impaired.