A comet is speeding through our solar system and will pass Earth this week.

A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years — and it can be seen in a clear sky over the Twin Tiers using binoculars or a small telescope.

Associated Press reports the dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times, according to NASA. It will come within 26 million miles of Earth Wednesday before speeding away again, unlikely to return for millions of years.

