A Gowanda native’s book has earned belated honors for a little-remembered yet critical World War II general — who had a connection to St. Bonaventure University.
Alan E. Mesches, a 1967 Gowanda Central School graduate, wrote “Major General James A. Ulio, How the Adjutant General of the U.S. Army Enabled Allied Victory.” The book, published by Casemate Publishers, is the first biography about the general, to whom St. Bonaventure awarded an honorary doctorate in 1942.
Based on the book, the Army’s Adjutant General Corps honored Ulio with induction into its Hall of Fame at Fort Jackson, S.C. Two communities held James A. Ulio Day. One was Walla Walla, Wash., his birthplace, and the other was Custer County, Mont., where the general graduated from high school.
Mesches says Ulio gained notice during WWII for the nearly 900,000 telegrams he sent to families announcing their soldier died, suffered a wound, was missing or held prisoner of war.
Ulio faced the task of building an Army large enough to fight wars in Europe, North Africa and the Pacific. Through his efforts, the Army increased in size from around 200,000 soldiers to eight million — in less than five years.
He advocated and navigated around lowering the draft age to 18 and led and oversaw training efforts that quickly and efficiently prepared soldiers. The general correctly projected that those methods would be a positive outcome of the war.
“His team identified the appropriate allocation for incoming troops,” Memches says. “In order to field sufficient troops to ensure an Allied victory, Ulio had to address and challenge commonly held beliefs on race and gender. It was his order in 1944 that ended segregation on military transportation and in recreational facilities on Army posts.”
In many ways, Menches says, Ulio became the face of the Army during the war, through radio addresses, newspaper interviews and public appearances. He served as troop morale booster, advocate and cheerleader for the war effort.
Finally, he led demobilization planning to bring home millions of soldiers after the war, transitioning them back into civilian life.
The son of an immigrant career soldier, Ulio grew up on Army posts and had an 11th-grade education. A West Point alternate, Ulio enlisted as a private in the U.S. Army in 1900. In 1904, he earned his commission as a lieutenant and served in France during World War I. Without a college degree, he graduated from the Army’s Command and Staff School and the Army War College.
Five colleges, including St. Bonaventure, awarded him honorary doctorates. Ulio’s military career spanned 45 years and he served as military aide to Presidents Hoover and Roosevelt.
Recently, Midwest Book Review described the biography with this comment, “This impressively detailed biography sets Ulio’s achievements in context and explores the magnitude of his part in facilitating an Allied victory World War II.”
Mesches, a U.S. Air Force veteran, retired from a 36-year career in sales and marketing. He lives in Frisco, Texas. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Grove City College and Master of Science degree in journalism from Ohio University.