In conjunction with the nation’s celebration of Veterans Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a measure renaming Route 394 in the town of Randolph the Staff Sgt. David Textor Memorial Highway.
Textor, a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, was killed in action on July 15, 2008, while conducting combat operations in Mosul, Iraq.
“For generations, many of our region’s finest and bravest young men and women have found their calling in military service and safeguarding the liberties we cherish,” Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said Friday, while thanking the governor for signing the legislation he and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio sponsored to honor the fallen soldier.
“Sgt. Textor was one of those young patriots who was drawn to serve his nation, despite the risks it entailed,” the senator said. “Tragically, he lost his life during his service. While we cannot repay the debt we owe him, renaming this roadway is one small way we can honor the courage, dedication and ultimate sacrifice of this American hero.”
A football player, wrestler and track and field competitor at Randolph Central School, Textor was a member of the U.S. Army’s Company A, 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces (Airborne). Textor began the Special Forces Qualification Course in May 2005, earning the designation of “Green Beret” in November 2006.
Giglio, R-Gowanda, noted the importance of recognizing the sacrifices of fallen heroes like Textor.
“One of the greatest privileges of serving in the Assembly is the ability to help families and communities memorialize the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that others are given an opportunity to live in a free society,” Giglio said. “With the passage of this bill, the family of Staff Sgt. Textor can rest knowing that his memory will live on.”
Staff Sgt. Textor’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral “2” Device, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas ServiceRibbon, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab and the Special Forces Tab.