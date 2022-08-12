Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed legislation that designates Route 417 in the Town of Allegany as the Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway.
State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio sponsored the legislation that honors the Allegany Central School graduate, who was killed by an explosion on Jan. 29, 2004, while on patrol in the Afghanistan village of Dehe Hendu as his unit was securing a large cache of weapons they had uncovered. Clemens, serving in the 10th Mountain Division, was 28.
“We owe a great debt to New York’s veterans who have always stood up for us and answered the call to protect and serve,” Hochul said. “By signing this package of legislation, we recognize and honor the contributions and sacrifices of New York’s finest, and will help ensure that their legacies live on for generations.”
The package she signed Friday also honors veterans’ sacrifice with similar highway designations elsewhere in New York.
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, who thanked Hochul for signing the bill, said Clemens served his country with honor and distinction.
“Now Route 417 in his hometown will stand as a testament to his commitment and selflessness to our great nation,” Borrello said. “He gave his life in defense of freedom. We can never fully repay that debt, but we can remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us and our nation.”
Giglio said, “The highway renaming is a fitting tribute to a young soldier who gave his life in Afghanistan for his country. We are reminded of the cost it takes to remain free. We can never thank Staff Sgt. Clemens and his family enough for his ultimate sacrifice.”
Clemens grew up in Allegany and graduated from Allegany Central in 1993. He was a varsity athlete in football, wrestling and baseball and he was also an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.
He attended Alfred State College before enlisting in the U.S. Army. During eight years of service, Clemens graduated from basic training and airborne training at Fort Benning, Ga., and jungle expert advanced training in Panama. He was first assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, at Hunter Army Air Field, Savannah, Ga. Upon graduation from U.S. Army Sniper School, he was assigned as an infantry team and squad leader to Bravo Co., 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment of the 10th Mountain, based at Fort Drum.
Clemens was twice awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge and he earned the Parachutist Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, the Good Conduct Medal with bronze knot clasp, National Defense Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with “2” Device, U.S. Army Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal-Kosovo Operation, U.S. Army Expert Rifleman Badge, the Valorous Unit Award and the Superior Unit Award.
At the time of his death, Clemens was married to April Robbins Clemens and had a 3-year-old son, Gavin, and a stepdaughter, Alexis Clark.