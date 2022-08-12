Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed legislation that designates Route 417 in the Town of Allegany as the Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway.

State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio sponsored the legislation that honors the Allegany Central School graduate, who was killed by an explosion on Jan. 29, 2004, while on patrol in the Afghanistan village of Dehe Hendu as his unit was securing a large cache of weapons they had uncovered. Clemens, serving in the 10th Mountain Division, was 28.

