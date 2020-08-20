Sometimes when you move into a new home, you come across stuff left behind by the last occupant.
As work continues on Manny Hanny at the corner of State and Union, contractors have been finding stuff left behind by tenants — some of it as old as the building itself.
Mayor Bill Aiello shared some of the most recent discoveries from the basement on Wednesday, including an old canvas bank bag carrying the “Olean First National Bank” name, as well as a can of crackers.
Who’s the wise guy who left crackers in the basement?
That would be Uncle Sam.
According to the tin can, the 7-pound package contains “Civil Defense All Purpose Survival Crackers” packed in early 1963.
The basement of the building was once one of the city’s Civil Defense fallout shelters, set up to house residents in the event of a nuclear attack. It was expected that, if a full nuclear exchange between the U.S. and Soviet Union were to occur, such shelters — stocked with food, water, medical equipment and radiation detectors — would house residents for several weeks while background radiation levels dropped.
Once the all-clear was given, they would leave the shelters and attempt to reconstruct the city and nation.
According to the website www.civildefensemuseum.com, the government developed a new form of food for the shelters in the early 1960s, the Civil Defense All Purpose Survival Cracker. It’s said to be similar to the hard tack and pilot bread used for centuries as a military and survival ration.
Many manufacturers, like Nabisco, United Biscuit Co. (the Keebler elves), Schulze and Burch Biscuit Co. of Chicago, and supermarket chain Kroger — the maker of the can found in Manny Hanny — were called upon to stock the shelters.
Other cans stored in the basement would have contained carbohydrate supplements — something similar to Charms or Life Savers hard candies — everything a body needs to not starve to death, but not much else. All told, 165,000 tons of shelter food was procured for 100,000 fallout shelters nationwide.
The can, with a few rust spots on the outside and suffering only a few dents over the last 60 years, looked to be intact.
“You could probably still eat them,” the mayor says.
We think we’ll pass. The saltine-like crackers don’t have the best reputation for your tummy.
In the 1970s, tons of the crackers were pulled from shelter stocks under Washington, D.C. and sent around the world as humanitarian aid. Reports from Bangladesh (after a monsoon) and Guatemala (after the 1976 earthquake) did not paint a pretty picture — observers in the field noted that those who ate them suffered “severe gastric disturbances.” Later testing showed the shortening had gone rancid. As a result, by 1978, the crackers were recalled from shelter stockpiles.
There didn’t seem to be a big rush, however, as online reports from recent years show some shelters are still fully stocked waiting for an enemy that doesn’t exist anymore to nuke us. In Olean, it doesn’t appear that officials were very careful making sure every last can was taken from the Manny Hanny.
The ones at the mayor’s office are sealed, but you can pick up a can off eBay for about $30 if you’re dying for a taste — but it might be healthier to make it a display piece.
ANOTHER SET OF items found in the building are tied to the Olean Times Herald.
Aiello showed off several engraved plates used by the Olean Evening Times and the OTH for First National Bank advertisements.
“You can see the detail in it, down to the people on the street,” the mayor added.
The engravings appear to have been made on thin bronze plates attached to lead slabs — standard for graphics in the days of linotype. The images are in three different sizes — one-, two- and three-columns wide — for use in various advertisements. Another includes a border and an open space where other linotype text would be placed to inform customers of special information.
While not confirmed, the images appear to be the same used by the Evening Times around when the building was constructed in 1915.
The Times Herald switched away from linotype in the late 1960s when the office and press moved to the current location. Since then, photo offset — using a large photograph of a page and copied onto an aluminum sheet — has been in use.