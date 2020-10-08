The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is asking the community for photos of families, children, teenagers and seniors enjoying the Woodland in the City Squirrels.
Area residents and visitors are invited once again to send in their photos of the squirrels to be chosen and placed in the 2020 squirrel calendar. The Woodland in the City committee and the GOACC are sponsoring the photo contest.
The calendar will feature the local community in photos with the painted fiberglass squirrels.
Don’t be afraid to get creative, the Chamber says. Photos are encouraged to feature one of the Woodland Squirrels — and maybe a kiddo dressed up like an elf standing beside the Santa squirrel or maybe as a princess or knight standing beside the Knight and Shining Armor squirrel.
Like last year’s contest, the Chamber is hoping to see local, familiar faces next to the local squirrel friends throughout the community.
“Smile with your teeth and say squirrel on three!” the Chamber encourages in a notice about the contest.
GOACC asks the community to respect the squirrels as you visit them by not sitting on the statues for the photos. Photos can be dropped off at the GOAC office, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; mailed to Squirrel Photo Contest, c/o GOACC, 301 N. Union St., Olean, N.Y., 14760, or emailed to tourism@oleanny.com.
Make sure you include your name, address and phone number. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
For more information on the photo contest, contact GOACC at 372-4433.