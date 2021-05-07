COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted but caution and common sense is still a good way to proceed. Outdoor activities are safe and fun — and kayak weather (for some) is here.
Kayaking is a great escape during this pandemic because you can space yourself out; it’s peaceful, relaxing and at the same time you’re getting your exercise. Kayaking is not just upper body it’s doing a full body workout. It just depends on how much one wants to push.
The Allegheny River starts in Pennsylvania and curves up through New York state — forming the Kinzua Reservoir — and then proceeding down toward Pittsburgh and joining the Monongahela River. The river is estimated to be about 325 miles from start to end and has about 22 miles involving the Portville, Olean, St. Bonaventure and Allegany communities.
On a good day, with perfect weather and stable water levels, there could be more than 40 vehicles at each launch site (Portville, Olean, Allegany) and more than 100 people on the river at different locations.
A Mileage on Waterways brochure was created by Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s own Meme Yanetsko to give those who visit the river an idea of how far they want to paddle and choose the most suitable location for them to enter and exit the river.
Think about times on the river — when arms and back start to hurt, or if the sun starts getting too hot — paddlers often find themselves asking, “Where are we?” or, “How much farther do we have to go?”
Using the brochure and referencing the landmarks helps one be better prepared for their outdoor river experience and helps them avoid a longer or harder experience than they intended for.
“We hope the brochure will be an incentive for people to partake of the many amenities and be a way to not only bring people into our area but be an economic driver for the different restaurants, stores, and other local businesses,” says Bob Fischer, who serves on several committees regarding the Allegheny River developments and planning.
The brochure can be found on the following link: https://oleanny.com/media/files/waterwaysmileage.pdf.
For more information on the Mileage on Waterways brochure or other GOACC events and activities, call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.