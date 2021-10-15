Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announces a new contest — a Halloween Decorating Contest. Any resident wishing to enter a home in the contest in Olean, Allegany, Portville, Westons Mills and Hinsdale, may do so by emailing erica@oleanny.com an outdoor photo of the home’s decorations.
The deadline to enter is this coming Tuesday.
GOACC will upload all entrants to its Facebook page at facebook.com/OleanNYChamber on Oct. 20. All photos will be on one post online with all judging online as well. GOACC will track likes, comments and shares on each entrant’s one photo. Voting will take place online through Oct. 28.
GOACC asks that you base your votes (likes, shares, comments) on placement of decorations, color and design, and special features that may be incorporated into the overall concept. Remember to do voting on the household photo of your choosing.
First-, second- and third-place winners will receive GOACC gift certificates good at more than 264 locations, in the amounts of $100, $75 and $50, respectively. Winners will be announced on Oct. 31, Halloween.
GOACC would like participants to follow these lighting tips to best protect yourself and your home: Verify that each string of lights carries the official Underwriter’s Laboratories and take time to inspect your lights before plugging them in.
Throw away suspect or damaged strings and verify that all strings designated for outdoor use are weatherproofed lights and wires. Do not overload electric sockets, use different sockets to plug in multiple lights to balance the load and set lights to a timer system so that they turn on and off, or be certain to shut off lights when you are asleep or not at home.
Hang lights and lamps so that they are not in contact with branches, paper, ornaments, decorations or other flammable items.
For more information regarding the contest or other Greater Olean events and activities, call (716) 372-4433 or email erica@oleanny.com.