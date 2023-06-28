Post-traumatic stress disorder can affect anyone who has experienced or witnessed traumatic events, such as combat, disasters, accidents, injuries or assaults.
Many veterans of our nation’s armed forces experience PTSD after enduring military-related trauma, including physical, emotional and psychological injuries stemming from their experiences.
Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation declaring June 27 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Screening Day, as part of National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, to emphasize the importance of mental health and encourage individuals, especially veterans, to undergo screenings.
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, one in 13 people will develop PTSD at some point in their life so now, more than ever, it’s critical to share the power of simple positive actions that can change the course of someone’s life.
Tara Fields is a licensed clinical social worker and former U.S. Army officer whose debut memoir, “Tracer Patient,” is a clarion call signaling the need for and importance of effective counseling in the military. While promoting her book, she shares how Honoring Everyone’s needs Leads to Positive change.
She offers what we can do literally help people to seek help.
H old space for the person in your life with PTSD. Don’t worry about giving advice, it’s the act of listening attentively without expectation or judgment that is helpful.
E ffective treatment with a trusted provider is key. A 2019 clinical study showed the use of psychotherapeutic treatments including cost-effective methods like, group therapy and internet-based therapies, resulted in a decrease in suicidal ideation at a rate of 95.7%.
L ess of a disorder and more of an adaptation the brain made when things were not safe. It’s not a terminal diagnosis — it can and does go into remission with the proper care.
P erceived vs. real threats. Someone who has PTSD may perceive something in their environment to be a threat or dangerous even though to others everything seems fine. If this happens, do your best to “ground” them by encouraging deep, slow breaths and remind them of their surroundings to bring them out of a disassociated state.