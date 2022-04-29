New York’s Department of Health and Department of Motor Vehicles encourage New Yorkers to “Give the Gift of Life” by becoming organ and tissue donors through the state’s Donate Life Registry in recognition of National Donate Life Month.
“Choosing to become an organ donor is a decision that gives people waiting for a transplant a renewed chance at life,” says the state health commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett.
Ten percent of the national organ transplant waiting list is made up of New Yorkers. Unfortunately, almost 500 New Yorkers died last year because the organ they needed was not available in time, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. Nationally, 17 people each day die while awaiting a match for a transplant, according to the federal Health Resources and Services Administration.
A person is added to the wait list every nine minutes. Any New Yorker age 16 and older is eligible to enroll in the Registry. Currently, 44.7 percent of eligible New York State residents have enrolled to be organ donors through the Registry.
“New Yorkers are generous, kind and want to help others —they just need to know how,” says Aisha Tator, executive director of Donate Life New York State.
She says anyone can join the New York State Donate Life Registry and potentially save the lives of up to eight people through organ donation and heal 75 more through tissue donation.
“Registering as an organ and tissue donor is an extraordinary act, and we encourage every New Yorker to sign up today and give someone in need the gift of life,” she says.
Enroll in the NYS Donate Life Registry online through the following online options:
The NYS Donate Life Registry website — www.donatelife.ny.gov
The NYS Department of Motor Vehicles website — dmv.ny.gov
Under “Lauren’s Law,” DMV customers can also register as an organ donor by completing the donation section of their driver license or non-driver ID renewal application. The law is named for Lauren Shields, a Rockland County resident who received a life-saving heart transplant at age 9.
New Yorkers registering to vote can join the Registry by completing that section of the voter registration paper or online form.
New Yorkers seeking health insurance through the NY State of Health Insurance Marketplace can enroll in the Registry here as well.
DMV also offers a Donate Life custom license plate to raise awareness and support critical research. When a consumer orders the plate, $20 of the annual fee is directed to the “Life Pass It On Trust Fund,” which is used for organ donation and transplant research and educational programs promoting organ and tissue donation.
Plates can be ordered on the DMV website at https://dmv.ny.gov/plates/life-pass-it. In addition, since 2020, New Yorkers have had the opportunity to contribute to the Fund when filing their income taxes.
New Yorkers also have the option of becoming an organ donor when applying for various licenses or certifications from the Department of State, as well as the Department of Health. People may also become an organ donor through the New York State of Health Official Health Plan Marketplace when applying for health insurance.