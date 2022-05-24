Jim Freitag was mowing the grass at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County’s grounds over the weekend when he saw an unfortunate sight: A snapping turtle had been run over and killed on Route 16.
He says turtles regularly cross between the SPCA’s pond and Olean Creek, which flows along the west side of Route 16, and notes another turtle was killed earlier in nearly the same spot. Jim and other SPCA folks exchanged emails over the weekend hoping to get some signs put up to alert drivers of the traveling turtles, which are particularly active in the spring because of mating activity and laying their eggs.
As it happens, the state Department of Environmental Conservation put out a press release on Monday urging motorists to recall that May and June are the hight times for turtles crossing roads.
Turtles are long-lived and well-adapted to their natural environment, as they can retreat to the safety of their shell when threatened by predators. But the turtle’s shell provides no protection against a major cause of mortality — being struck by vehicles while crossing roadways.
New York’s native turtles are on the move in May and June seeking sandy areas or loose soil to lay their eggs. Thousands of turtles are killed each year in the state when they are struck as they migrate to their nesting areas.
All 11 species of land turtles that are native to New York are declining, the DEC says. It may take more than 10 years for a turtle to reach breeding age, and since they lay just one small clutch of eggs each year, the loss of a breeding female can have a significant effect on the local population.
What can we do to help?
The DEC says if you see a turtle on the road, try to avoid hitting it with your car. Do not swerve suddenly or leave your lane of travel, but take care to avoid hitting turtles while driving to “give turtles a brake.”
Be on the lookout for turtles and slow down, especially on roads near rivers, creeks and marshy areas.
If you see a turtle in the road or shoulder and you can safely stop your vehicle and approach the turtle, please consider moving it to the shoulder on the side of the road in the direction it is facing.
Picking the turtle up by its tail may frighten or injure it. Most turtles, other than snapping turtles, can be picked up by the sides of its shell.
Use extreme caution when approaching snapping turtles. Instead of picking it up, stand watch as it finishes crossing or slide a car mat under the turtle to drag it safely across the road.
Do not take a turtle home. All turtles native to New York are protected by law and cannot be collected without a permit.