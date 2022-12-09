As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.
Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country.
• Travel: According to a recent study, nearly half of Americans plan to travel over the holidays this year, which may negatively impact the blood supply if fewer people come out to donate.
• Seasonal illness: The U.S. is seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV, which can decrease the availability of healthy donors.
• Weather: Parts of the country have already seen storms bring several feet of snow this year. Winter weather often leads to hazardous road conditions, canceling blood drives and making it dangerous for donors to venture out to give.
Red Cross officials say it’s important for donors — especially type O blood donors and platelet donors — to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
As a thank you, all who come to give blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Those who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through December:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Allegany, Dec. 15, noon to 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Community Center, 188 W. Main St.
• Ellicottville, Dec. 16, from 1 to 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East
• Olean, Dec. 19, from 1 to 6 p.m., Olean Public Library.
• Gowanda, Dec. 28, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Almond, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Alfred Almond Central School, Auditorium, 6795 Route 21
• Belfast, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Belfast Town Hall, 9-13 Merton Ave.
• Canaseraga, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion, 83 W. Main St.
• Fillmore, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fillmore Community, 104 W. Main St.
• Friendship, Dec. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Central School, 46 W. Main St.
• Little Genesee, Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Faith Bible Church, 8137 Main St.
• Wellsville, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.