It’s the time of year when many Upstate deer hunters are still looking for that shot at a nice buck.
Well, sporting folks have a shot at another kind of successful outcome thanks to a vaccination incentive program offered through the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure sweepstakes, launched by Gov. Kathy Hochul, is a COVID-19 vaccine incentive intended to bolster vaccination rates among New Yorkers who enjoy the outdoors. During the month of December, anyone who receives their first COVID-19 vaccine dose is eligible to enter the sweepstakes and a random drawing to win special prize packages tailored to anglers, hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts.
Five entrants will be randomly selected to receive the grand prize and the opportunity to choose a package valued at approximately $2,000:
• FISHING: Lifetime fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel.
• BOWHUNTER: Lifetime hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow package or compound bow package with a half-dozen bolts or arrows, ladder tree stand, safety harness/fall arrest system and 10x42 binoculars.
• RIFLE HUNTER: Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality rifle scope, ladder tree stand, safety harness/fall arrest system and 10x42 binoculars.
• TURKEY HUNTER: Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy pair, shotgun optical sight, slate call and 10x42 binoculars.
• BIRDING: 20-60x spotting scope, 10x42 binoculars, bird feeder, bird seed, bird house, deluxe birding guide and I Bird NY materials.
Twenty-five entrants will be randomly selected to receive second tier prizes and the choice of fishing, bowhunter, rifle hunter, turkey hunter and birder packages worth about $1,000.
The first 2,000 people to receive their first vaccination and enter the sweepstakes by Dec. 31 will receive a tree seedling from DEC’s Col. William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery in Saratoga, and their choice of either a $25 gift card for a free night of camping at a DEC campground, or a $25 gift card to a major sporting goods retailer.
In addition, the 2,000 sweepstakes entrants will receive a one-year subscription to DEC’s Conservationist magazine, celebrating its 75th year in publication.
Information about how to enter the sweepstakes is now available on the DEC’s website.