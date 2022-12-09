Those facing homelessness struggle with enormous obstacles due to darkness and frigid temperatures at this time of year, but the long-running luminary sales to benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter are hoping to make a difference.
The Genesis House will light up Lincoln Park with luminaries to promote awareness of homelessness within the community with the support of a $10 donation.
Donations can be made to the Genesis House on its website or at Jim’s Park and Shop on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the purchase of ornaments or t-shirts.
The Genesis House will return to Jim’s Park and Shop and will be at Ried’s Food Barn on Dec. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Kits can also be ordered by calling Genesis House at (716) 373-3354.