Obtaining donations during the pandemic has been a great challenge for non-profit organizations in the area.
The Genesis House of Olean homeless shelter is no different, but officials are hopeful its latest fundraiser will garner funds to help the South Barry Street facility.
The annual Genesis House luminary fundraiser to help “Light the Night” on the longest and coldest evening of the year will culminate with a ceremony set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Park.
Organizers said those facing homelessness struggle with enormous obstacles due to the added darkness and frigid temperatures. This fundraiser allows the community to show support with a $10 donation and a choice from one of three items — a luminary lit in their or another person’s honor at Lincoln Park and a tree ornament displaying the Genesis House’s name.
Visit genesishouseofolean.org for more information and to purchase items.
Volunteers with the shelter plan to sell luminaries and ornaments for $10 each and T-shirts for $20 to $25 each 2 to 4 p.m. today and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ried’s Food Barn and Jim’s Park and Shop.
The shelter, with the help of local Scouts BSA, will light the luminaries at Lincoln Park. The community is also encouraged to place lights in their homes in recognition of homelessness.
Paula Bernstein, co-chair of the Fundraising Committee, said the shelter is grateful to Jim’s Park & Shop and Reid’s Food Barn for their willingness to allow the sales to take place at their stores conducted by masked volunteers.
Bernstein said the funds raised will help the shelter, which is full of families, children and individuals, remain solvent. Items always needed at the shelter are sport bras, women and men’s underwear and socks.
For more information, contact the shelter at (716) 373-3354.