Genesis House ornament

Ornaments like this are available from the Genesis House of Olean to raise funds for the local homeless shelter.

Obtaining donations during the pandemic has been a great challenge for non-profit organizations in the area.

The Genesis House of Olean homeless shelter is no different, but officials are hopeful its latest fundraiser will garner funds to help the South Barry Street facility.

 

