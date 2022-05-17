The price for 87 octane gasoline in Olean increased 20 cents a gallon in the past week, holding at just under $4.60/g as of Monday. The local price was at $4.31/g two weeks ago.
Average gasoline prices in New York averaged $4.73/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in the state. Prices in New York are 58.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.71/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to start the week was $4.13/g while the highest was $6/g, a difference of $1.87/g.
The price of diesel has risen 3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.55 per gallon, a record high.
The national average price of gasoline was at $4.46/g as of Monday, also a record high. The national average is up 39.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.43/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
In Buffalo, the average price as of Monday was $4.63/g, up 28 cents from the previous week, while Syracuse was at $4.65/g, unchanged from the previous week, and Rochester was at $4.69/g, also unchanged.
“Those filling their tanks last week saw another jolt at the pump, as both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multi-week rally,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “New records continued to be set on a near daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon.”
Average prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, De Haan says, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and the summer travel season gets underway with Memorial Day weekend.
“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” he says.