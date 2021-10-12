Predictions of a few weeks ago that gasoline prices would start falling have proved wrong.
The most common price for regular gas in Olean hiked 10 cents per gallon last week (just under $3.46/g), while New York prices have risen 7.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.33/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in the state. Gas prices in New York are 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.07/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.55/g while the highest was $3.87/g, a difference of $1.32/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g Monday. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.08/g higher than a year ago.
The national average price is the highest it’s been in seven years.
Some other prices in New York include Buffalo, $3.31/g on Monday, up 8 cents from the previous week; Syracuse, $3.28/g, up 9.5 cents per gallon; and Rochester, $3.31/g, up 7.3 cents per gallon.
“Last week saw oil prices advance to their highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July.”
De Haan says the OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amidst what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline each day than they were just a year ago.
“The problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic,” he adds. “If Americans can’t slow their appetite for fuels, we’ve got no place for prices to go but up.”