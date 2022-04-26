Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.19 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Olean was just a fraction less than $4.20/g for 87 octane gasoline on Monday.
Prices in New York were 13.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.29/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.79/g while the highest was $5.05/g, a difference of $1.26/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11/g Monday. The national average was down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.24/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from gas stations across the country.
Some neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $4.21/g, down 2 cents from last week; Syracuse, $4.18/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester, $4.26/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week.
“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices.”
De Haan says the rise has been “quite tame” in most areas, while others have continued to slightly decline. However, he said with the French election completed, there is risk that the European Union could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise.
“In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing,” he said. “The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”