Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price per gallon of 87 octane at most outlets in Olean remained at $3.699/g as of Monday.
Prices in New York were 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.64/g while the highest was $4.46/g, a difference of $1.82/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.43/g, down 2 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.29/g, up 3.6 cents; and Rochester at $3.46/g, up 2.2 cents.
“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest.”
While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, De Haan says, which bodes well for the overall economy.
“As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again,” he says. “The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”