Average gasoline prices in New York rose 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.

In Olean, most outlets were selling 87 octane for $3.939/g on Monday after the price increased 4 cents last week.

