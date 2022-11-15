Average gasoline prices in New York rose 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
In Olean, most outlets were selling 87 octane for $3.939/g on Monday after the price increased 4 cents last week.
Prices in New York are 23.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 31.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.25/g while the highest was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.64/g.
The national average price of gasoline fell 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76/g Monday. The national average was down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from across the country.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.78/g, no change from last week; Syracuse at $3.75/g, up 3.3 cents; and Rochester at $3.79/g, up 0.5 cents.
“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15 to 25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week.”
De Haan says with oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but he’s hopeful in the lead-up to Thanksgiving prices will decline in more states.
“Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record,” he says.