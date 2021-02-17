The price for regular gasoline in Olean has risen about 9 cents in the more than two weeks since we last checked in on prices.
In New York state, gas prices had risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.58/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy. On average, gas prices in New York are 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago at this time.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.22/g while the highest was $3.29/g, a difference of $1.07/g.
In Olean, at the time this was written, the most-posted price at local stations was just under $2.64/g. The price has risen nearly 28 cents in a little more than a month.
GasBuddy reports the national average price of gasoline has risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50/g on Monday. The national average was up 11.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Some other prices in New York state were: Buffalo, $2.52/g up 5 cents since last week; Syracuse, $2.50/g, up 4.6 cents from last week; and Rochester, $2.53/g, up 5.1 cents from last week.
“It’s not surprising that gasoline prices continue to follow oil prices higher, as the national average now stands at its highest level since January 2020,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The rise in gas prices continues to be driven by improving demand in the United States, and has nothing to do with who sits in the White House, but rather how many motorists are filing their tanks on a daily basis.”
And De Haan says prices will continue to trend higher as long as OPEC continues to restrain oil production while demand is recovering faster.
“The situation won’t get better,” he says, “just wait until spring; it’s likely the national average will rise another 10 to as much as 50 cents per gallon if oil production doesn’t respond to the continued recovery in demand.”