After staying in place for about 4 1/2 months, Olean’s most common price for regular gasoline has increased by about 18 cents in the past two weeks.
The price stood at just under $2.54/g at most Olean stations on Monday. The price entered the month at just under $2.36/g, where it had remained since Labor Day.
Just to explain: We often use “just under” when listing gas prices because of the little trick outlets use in charging that obscured 9/10ths a cent at the pumps. For example, the $2.53 we see in big numbers on the outlet’s signs is really $2.53 and 9/10ths of a penny — so it is closer to $2.54.
Meanwhile, New York gas prices rose 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.49/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s statewide survey. Gas prices in New York are 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.06/g, while the highest was $3.29/g, a difference of $1.23/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.40/g Monday. The national average was up 14.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
To compare some other areas in New York state, Buffalo was at $2.38/g, down 1 cent since last week; Syracuse was at $2.38/g, down 2.4 cents from last week; and Rochester was at $2.43/g, down 0.5 cents from last week.
Of course, outlets in Olean and elsewhere can’t compete with Seneca-owned gas station prices in the area — the Senecas don’t have New York and federal gasoline taxes factored into their prices.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says price hikes slowed down this past week after some spikes were seen at the turn of the year. The hike in early January was the result of oil price increases.
“While the national average remains at its highest level since the pandemic,” he says, “increases are likely to slow down in the immediate short-term unless and until oil prices see renewed momentum.”
He says prices could resume a climb, however, if coronavirus infection rates improve and there is more demand for gasoline for travel and commerce.