Gas prices have dropped another 12 cents in New York state over the past week, while 87 octane was down under $4.60 per gallon in Olean as of Monday.

The average price for a gallon of 87 octane was at $4.579/g in the Empire State, down 47 cents from an all-time high of $5.041 on June 14, according to AAA. The national average has fallen even more sharply to $4.355, more than 32 cents less than two weeks ago and 66 cents less than a June 14 record high of $5.016.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social