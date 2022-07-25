Gas prices have dropped another 12 cents in New York state over the past week, while 87 octane was down under $4.60 per gallon in Olean as of Monday.
The average price for a gallon of 87 octane was at $4.579/g in the Empire State, down 47 cents from an all-time high of $5.041 on June 14, according to AAA. The national average has fallen even more sharply to $4.355, more than 32 cents less than two weeks ago and 66 cents less than a June 14 record high of $5.016.
One year ago at this time, the New York state average price was $3.16/g.
AAA Western and Central New York reported the following averages to start the week: Buffalo was at $4.58/g, down 11 cents from last week; Elmira, $4.60, down 11 cents; Rochester, $4.68, down 10 cents; and Syracuse, $4.65, down 8 cents.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased last week but was lower than this time last year and was more in line with the demand seen in mid-July 2020, when COVID-19 regulations curbed demand.
Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks increased, signaling that low demand led to growth in inventory last week. AAA reports that if demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude oil prices, drivers will likely see pump prices continue to decline.
“I have no reason yet to expect the decline won’t reach seven straight weeks, as gas stations still have plenty of room to decline as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, should the tropics become more active, the decline could eventually reverse. In addition, this week we’ll see GDP data for the second quarter, and if it’s better than expected, we may see oil rally, slowing the descent.”
For now, nine states are seeing average prices under $4 per gallon, a number that will rise this week, De Haan says.