Average gasoline prices in New York have fallen nearly 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price for a gallon of 87 octane at most outlets in Olean was a fraction less than $3.96/g as of Monday evening.
Prices in New York are 49.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 47.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.07/g while the highest was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.92/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g Monday. The national average was down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Historical gasoline prices in New York and the national average going back 10 years:
Sept. 19, 2021: $3.26/g (U.S. average: $3.18/g)
Sept. 19, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. average: $2.16/g)
Sept. 19, 2019: $2.76/g (U.S. average: $2.67/g)
Sept. 19, 2018: $2.98/g (U.S. average: $2.84/g)
Sept. 19, 2017: $2.78/g (U.S. average: $2.59/g)
Sept. 19, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. average: $2.21/g)
Sept. 19, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. average: $2.29/g)
Sept. 19, 2014: $3.63/g (U.S. average: $3.35/g)
Sept. 19, 2013: $3.79/g (U.S. average: $3.48/g)
Sept. 19, 2012: $4.13/g (U.S. average: $3.85/g)
While U.S. and New York gas prices reached record highs in actual dollars earlier in 2022, the national average price has been on a decline of 14 consecutive weeks, surpassing 2018’s record decline, says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline,” he says. “However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped.”
West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue, preventing a downward move, De Haan said.
“While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week,” he says.