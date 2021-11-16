New York gas prices were essentially unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.55/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The most-posted price in Olean remained at a fraction under $3.60/g for regular on Monday.
Gas prices in New York are 15.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.31/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state was $3.05/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.54/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g Monday. The national average was up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at $1.28/g higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.47, no change from last week; Syracuse at $3.47/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester at $3.51/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week.
“As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the price of oil continues to struggle, COVID cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week.”
De Haan says while it’s not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday.
“However, the damage may already be done,” he says. “According to GasBuddy’s Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released today, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans.”