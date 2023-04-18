Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Prices in New York were 17.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood at 56.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.
In Olean, the price for 87 octane remained at $3.659/g at most outlets.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state was $2.85/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.44/g. A Seneca-owned outlet in Salamanca was selling 87 octane at $2.92/g Monday.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g Monday. The national average was up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices included Buffalo at $3.60/g, up 7 cents from the previous week; Syracuse at $3.59/g, up 3.7 cents; and Rochester at $3.59/g, up 4 cents.
“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices.”
With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, De Haan says states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon.
“Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak,” he says. “Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”