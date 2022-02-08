Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Prices in New York are 9.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.02/g higher than a year ago.
The most-posted price for regular gasoline in Olean was up 5 cents to a fraction less than $3.60/g as of Monday.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.90/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.59/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42/g Monday. The national average is up 12.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Some prices in other areas of New York include Buffalo at $3.53/g, up 4 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.52/g, up 5.4 cents; and Rochester, $3.57/g, up 3.3 cents from last week.
“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare up in geopolitical tensions.”
Ultimately, De Haan says, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season.