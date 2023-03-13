Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
In Olean, the price for 87 octane at most outlets was $3.499/g as of Monday afternoon.
Prices in New York are 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood just more than a dollar per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 4.1 cents in the last week and stood at $4.30/g.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state was $2.79/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.70/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g Monday. The national average was up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Historical gasoline prices in New York and the national average going back 10 years:
• March 13, 2022: $4.42/g (U.S. average: $4.32/g)
• March 13, 2021: $2.90/g (U.S.: $2.86/g)
• March 13, 2020: $2.53/g (U.S.: $2.25/g)
• March 13, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S.: $2.52/g)
• March 13, 2018: $2.68/g (U.S.: $2.52/g)
• March 13, 2017: $2.42/g (U.S.: $2.29/g)
• March 13, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S.: $1.93/g)
• March 13, 2015: $2.61/g (U.S.: $2.44/g)
• March 13, 2014: $3.74/g (U.S.: $3.50/g)
• March 13, 2013: $3.95/g (U.S.: $3.71/g)
Upstate New York areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.36/g, which was no change from the week before; Syracuse at $3.35/g, down 1.6 cents; and Rochester- at $3.39/g, unchanged.
"With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil's decline."
De Haan says the price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline consumption for diesel lightens.
"The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we've seen from year-ago levels," he says, "with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up."