Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price for 87 octane in Olean increased last week from $3.659/g to nearly $3.70/g at most outlets.
Prices in New York were 26.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood at 54.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3 cents in the last week and stood at $4.12 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.63/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.56/g. At Seneca-owned outlets on the Allegany Territory on Monday, prices ranged from $2.69/g to $3.12/g. The price per gallon for 87 octane in Bradford, Pa., was nearly $3.80 on Monday.
The national average price of gasoline fell 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g Monday. The national average was up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.66/g, up 6 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.64/g, up 5.4 cents; and Rochester at $3.67/g, up 8.1 cents per gallon from last week.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says that, nationally, for the first time in several weeks, the average price of gasoline saw a slight decline. He believes that might indicate the nation has seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline.
“While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high-water mark for the national average for the summer,” he says. “Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average.”
While it’s possible prices could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, De Haan says appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising.
“It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists,” he says.