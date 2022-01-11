Average gasoline prices in New York were unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.45/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Prices in New York are 5.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.05/g higher than a year ago.
In Olean, the most-posted price for regular remained at just under $3.54/g, a price that has been in place for more than two weeks.
According to GasBuddy price reports, lowest price in the state Monday was $2.85/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.64/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29/g Monday. The national average was down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo, $3.45/g, no change from last week; Syracuse, $3.40/g, down 1.6 cents from last week; and Rochester, $3.47/g, down 1.7 cents from last week.
“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle,” says Patrick De Haan, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now.”
In addition, De Haan says, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand.
“Without improvement or stability in oil producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices,” he says.
Some historical gasoline prices in New York — on Jan. 10 of each year — and the national average going back 10 years. The U.S. average is in parenthesis:
• 2021: $2.40/g ($2.31/g)
• 2020: $2.73/g ($2.59/g)
• 2019: $2.58/g ($2.25/g)
• 2018: $2.67/g ($2.51/g)
• 2017: $2.53/g ($2.36/g)
• 2016: $2.19/g ($1.97/g)
• 2015: $2.63/g ($2.14/g)
• 2014: $3.66/g ($3.30/g)
• 2013: $3.74/g ($3.31/g)
• 2012: $3.64/g ($3.37/g)