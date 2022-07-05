Average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most outlets in Olean were at just under $4.86/g for 87 octane on Monday, down 4 cents from last week.
Prices in New York are unchanged versus a month ago and stand $1.68/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stood at $5.72/g.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to start the week was $4.20/g while the highest was $6.15/g, a difference of $1.95/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/g Monday. The national average was down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $4.81/g, down 5 cents from last week; Syracuse, $4.84/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester, $4.90/g, down 3.8 cents from last week.
“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend.”
While prices might decline more this week, De Haan says the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday.
“For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records,” he says.