Average gasoline prices in New York averaged $4.85 per gallon for 87 octane on Monday, while most outlets in Olean stood at just under $4.76/g.
Without last week’s gas tax cap taking effect — prices as the pump dropped 23 cents to just under $4.57/g last week because of the cap — the local price would have been on the cusp of $5/g.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York, prices in the state are 39.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.78/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to start this week was $4.36/g while the highest was $6.93/g, a difference of $2.57/g. A Native-owned outlet at Seneca Junction listed 87 octane at just under $4.45/g on Monday.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 26 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85/g Monday. The national average is up 56 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
In Buffalo, the price Monday was $4.72, down 11 cents from a week ago, while the price in {span}Syracuse was $4.72/g, down 11.6 cents and the price in Rochester was $4.78/g, down 10.0 cents.
It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.”
Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead.
“In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher,” De Haan says.