With Olean’s gasoline prices down 12 cents since last week, average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon, averaging $4.26/g Monday.
Most Olean outlets stood at just less than $4.28/g for 87 octane on Monday.
GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York notes that prices in the state are 16.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.36/g higher than a year ago for 87 octane.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state was $3.71/g while the highest was $5.40/g, a difference of $1.69/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g Monday. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $4.33, down 3 cents from last week; Syracuse, $4.26/g, down 2.6 cents; and Rochester at $4.34/g, down 2.8 cents.
“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week.”
De Haan says as long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel — and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine — we may be poised to see gas prices decline again as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.