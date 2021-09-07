New York gas prices have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in the state.
The most-posted price in Olean remained at just under $3.29/g as of Tuesday evening.
Gas prices in New York are 5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the lowest price in the state Tuesday was $2.93/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.26/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g Tuesday. The national average was down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and was 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: Buffalo, $3.23/g, up 7 cents since last week; Syracuse, $3.23/g, up 5.5 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester, $3.25/g, up 6.8 cents per gallon from last week.
“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, he says the impact on gas prices could soon reverse. With gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, De Haan sees the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on Sept. 15.
“By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon,” he says.