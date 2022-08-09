Average gasoline prices in New York fell 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.38 per gallon to start this week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.

Prices in New York are 40.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.18/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

