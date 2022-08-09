Average gasoline prices in New York fell 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.38 per gallon to start this week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Prices in New York are 40.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.18/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
The price for 87 octane at most outlets in Olean remained at just under $4.53/g as of Monday afternoon. That was down only about 8 cents from two weeks ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to start the week was $3.79/g while the highest was $5.73/g, a difference of $1.94/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01/g on Monday. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $4.45/g, down 6 cents from last week; Syracuse, $4.46/g, down 8.4 cents; and Rochester, $4.53/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon.
“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as (Monday) as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less.”
He says diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon.
“We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa,” De Haan says. “The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average.”
While he’s upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, De Haan says he’s starting to see some potential hurricane activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption of refining capacity.